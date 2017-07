0

Like a cheap, drunken night at a Braavosi brothel, Game of Thrones usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every single Q HBO’s fantasy mega-hit needs to A.

After a pretty quiet premiere, the questions this week are focused on the promo for “Stormborn,” which you can check out here. So next up: Fire meets ice, a pirate kisses a snake, and Littlefinger turns purple.