‘Game of Thrones’ Images Herald a Long-Awaited Arrival at Dragonstone

Game of Thrones is positively screaming through plot points only two episodes into Season 7. One of the side effects to killing off a majority of a show’s supporting cast is that, the closer you get to the finale, you have fewer side stories and characters to dedicate screen time to. In other words, we’re finally getting to spend a lot more time with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) with fewer gaps in between. That’s a bonus for fans everywhere.

One of the most notable changes in Season 7 of HBO’s award-winning show is just how quickly characters are able to zip around the Seven Kingdoms all of a sudden. One such long-awaited meeting of two fan-favorite characters is finally about to happen after literal years of separation due to geographical, political, and even mortal barriers. If you want to stay spoiler-free and haven’t watched the preview for this week’s episode, “The Queen’s Justice”, then it’s probably best to avoid reading any further.

For the rest of you, please enjoy these fantastic looks at Jon Snow’s (presumed) arrival to Dragonstone with the Onion Knight, Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) in order to meet with Daenerys, Queen of Meereen, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Mhysa, Breaker of Chains, the Unburnt, Mother of Dragons. Don’t screw it up, Jon.

