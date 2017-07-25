‘Game of Thrones’ Guide, Week 2: Every Question We Have Before ‘The Queen’s Justice’

0

Like a cheap, drunken night at a Braavosi brothel, Game of Thrones usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every single Q HBO’s fantasy mega-hit needs to A.

After finally getting over the Captain-Jack-Sparrow-meets-cocaine ending to “Stormborn,” we’ve recovered enough to realize that Jon Snow is about to meet Daenerys Targaryen in the flesh. So, next up: a pirate’s welcome, Casterly Rock beats scissors, and the two nicest heads of hair in Westeros finally meet in the promo for “The Queen’s Justice.” Here’s a breakdown: