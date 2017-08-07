Watch: ‘Game of Thrones’ Featurette Reveals How the “Spoils of War” Battle Came to Life

0

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season, “The Spoils of War”, was—to be perfectly frank—badass. This is a show that has been promising dragons breathing fire on hordes of people for years, finding a plethora of ways to keep Danaerys stalled and her dragons “on hold.” But last night, in the final moments of “Spoils of War”, Dany finally let loose. On the ropes, she struck back at the Lannister army as it was shipping its Tyrell loot back to King’s Landing, and the result was one of the biggest—and certainly most deadly—battles the show has ever given us.

Allison broke down the episode in full in her recap (and indeed the episode as a whole, even before the battle, was spectacular), but now HBO has released a behind-the-scenes featurette that offers a 13-minute look at how the “Loot Train Attack” came to be and how director Matt Shakman put it together. Impressively, this was Shakman’s first time directing an episode of Game of Thrones, with his resume mostly consumed with episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. I’d say he did a tremendous job of bringing this Loot Train Attack to life in a visceral, compelling, and clear way, and I’d even go so far as to say this sequence rivals (and in some ways surpasses) the Battle of the Bastards.

The sequence was shot in Cacaeras, Spain, and in the video you see Shakman, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and cast members like Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Emilia Clarke discussing the experience of bringing the battle to the screen. This video gets wonderfully nerdy, diving into the specific cameras and technology that the team used to capture all of this on film.

Check out the Loot Train Attack featurette below along with the “Inside the Episode” featurette that has Benioff and Weiss breaking down the episode as a whole. And click here for Haleigh’s updated post on Game of Thrones theories you should know.