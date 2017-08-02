‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 4 Images: Theon’s Totally Getting Punched in the Face

0

HBO has unveiled the first batch of images from Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4, which is officially titled “The Spoils of War.” There’s a lot to unpack here, but most notable is something that Vinnie Mancuso pointed out in his preview for this next episode. Vinnie asked the pertinent question, “Will Theon Greyjoy Get Punched in the Face?” The answer, judging by these images, is almost certainly yes. We see that Theon is indeed washing up ashore on Dragonstone where he’ll come face to face with Jon Snow for the first time since, you know, laying waste to the Stark family in a variety of ways. This should be one very entertaining reunion.

Elsewhere we see Cersei and Qyburn looking chummy after Cersei made her surprising military moves that put the Lannisters back in favor. She worked hard to convince Qyburn that the Lannisters are worth backing, monetarily speaking, and with Tyrell territory now under Lannister control, Westeros’ food supply is in Cersei’s firm grip. We also see Jamie and Bronn back together, which is a delight, but the two look perplexed or concerned about something on the horizon—dragons perhaps? And then there’s Littlefinger, scheming away, but as Matt Goldberg recently pointed out, Littlefinger’s games no longer really work in this changed Westeros. Everyone’s cards are on the table (or so we think), so backstabbing may no longer be a productive route.

Take a look at the images below, and if you missed any of our other recent Game of Thrones coverage, peruse the links. Check back Sunday night and Monday for our coverage of “The Spoils of War.”