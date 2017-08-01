‘Game of Thrones’ Guide, Week 3: Every Question We Have Before Episode 4

0

Like a cheap, drunken night at a Braavosi brothel, Game of Thrones usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every single Q HBO’s fantasy mega-hit needs to A.

If you saw “The Queen’s Justice,” you know that the war effort of Daenerys Targaryen—despite three dragons, an army of eunuch assassins, and a horde of horse warriors—is going terribly. But now it’s time to stop being polite, and start being Valyrian steel. So, next up in Episode 4: A field turns to fire, the lone wolf rejoins her pack, and an unhappy reunion for Theon Greyjoy.