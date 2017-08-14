‘Game of Thrones’ EPs Break Down “Eastwatch”: Littlefinger’s Schemes and [SPOILER]’s Return

0

HBO has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5, “Eastwatch”. In this five-minute “Inside the Episode” video, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss go into more detail on some of the plot points, starting with Daenerys’ ultimatum given after the Loot Train Attack. Benioff admits he sides with Dany here, while noting that Tyrion’s non-violent stance is also admirable. But Benioff does a nice job of making the case for why Dany’s decision-making is far different than Cersei’s, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Lannister soldiers that remain grow to love their new Queen.

The video also dives deep into Littlefinger’s scheming. Matt Goldberg wrote an interesting piece a few weeks ago about how Littlefinger’s backdealings likely won’t work in the current Game of Thrones climate, where everyone’s cards are on the table, but that was before Arya showed up at Winterfell and started clashing with her sister Sansa. Indeed, while Game of Thrones fans have been pining to see the Starks reunited for years, the show proves you should be careful what you wish for.

The sweetness of the reunion lasted all but five minutes—these characters have each gone through their own horrors separately, and are now shaped into very different people. Bran isn’t really Bran anymore; Arya is a stone-cold killer; and Sansa has aspirations to rule. Littlefinger smartly sniffed out the potential tension between Sansa and Arya and in “Eastwatch” is seen stoking the fire.

Benioff and Weiss also break down Tyrion’s plan to get Cersei to help defeat the White Walkers. I’m still not entirely convinced it’ll work—even if Cersei comes face to face with a wight, she’s not gonna stop trying to murder Tyrion or Dany or anyone else standing in her way.

