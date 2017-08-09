‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 5 Images Tease Plenty of Scheming, Brooding, and Pouting

0

HBO has unveiled preview images for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5, titled “Eastwatch,” and we’re in for all the classic Game of Thrones emotions—frustration, anger, moodiness, and of course “Jon Snow Brooding.” There are only three episodes left in the entire season, and “The Spoils of War” certainly left us with plenty to chew on and one hell of a cliffhanger. You won’t find any images of Jamie or Bronn in here, so no spoilers as to who survived the dragon attack at the end of the last episode, but we do see what looks like Tyrion searching for his brother among the wreckage. But we also see Tyrion sharing a drink with Varys. In grief perhaps? There’s no telling, but as Game of Thrones has whittled its main cast down to a central few, the stakes of the drama are high as we have characters we care deeply about on opposite sides of the central conflict.

We also see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) having an unfriendly chat atop a cliff, where neither character looks happy, followed by an image of Jon Snow storming off. He can’t be happy about Dany using her dragon to lay waste to the Lannister forces, so it’ll be interesting to see where this puts their alliance. Jon ain’t bending that knee in “Eastwatch,” I can tell you that much.

The episode’s title alludes to the area where we seem destined to have a “Hardhome”-like battle with the Night King and the Army of the Undead. Last we heard, Tormund and the Windlings were being sent to man the castle at Eastwatch and the Brotherhood Without Banners were also nearby. Will we see a huge battle sequence to cap off “Eastwatch” as well?

We’ll find out in a few days, but for now peruse the images below and click here to check out Vinnie’s delightful guide to questions we have before “Eastwatch.”