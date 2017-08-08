‘Game of Thrones’ Guide, Week 4: Every Question We Have Before “Eastwatch”

0

Like a cheap, drunken night at a Braavosi brothel, Game of Thrones usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every single Q HBO’s fantasy mega-hit needs to A.

After coming down from the dragon-fueled adrenaline trip that was “The Spoils of War,” we look forward to “Eastwatch,” which is the name of the castle where Tormund is currently writing erotic fan mail to Brienne of Tarth. So, next up: Daenerys the Mad Queen, some “bad things” North of the Wall, and the official start to Jaime Lannister Death Watch 2017.