‘Game of Thrones’: Watch Dany Give an Ultimatum in the Season 7, Episode 5 Trailer

Spoilers ahead for anyone not caught up with the latest episode.

Have you recovered from Game of Thrones “The Spoils of War”? I sure hope so, because the preview for the next episode is here and it’s not giving fans any time to breathe. Following up on the decimation by dragon-fire of the Lannister and Tarly armies following the sacking of Highgarden, Dany will grant the surviving members of her defeated foes a chance to bend the knee. How this plays out remains to be seen, but the fearsome Drogon perched on a nearby rock outcropping certainly makes for a powerful negotiation tactic.

But where Drogon has incinerated thousands of soldiers, Jon Snow appears to stand defiant before him. Will the King in the North bend the knee to the Mother of Dragons in exchange for her help defeating the Night King and his army? More excitingly, will Snow become a dragon-rider himself? Hopefully we’ll find out in this next hour, which looks to visit not only the events at Dragonstone but also Winterfell and the Wall; when a vision from Bran necessitates a message via raven to Snow and his new allies. Dark wings, dark words.

Check out the preview for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5 below:

What do you think will transpire on this next episode? What do you hope you’ll see? Let us know in the comments below!

