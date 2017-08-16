‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 6 Images Tease a Zombie Suicide Squad Mission

0

HBO has released a batch of Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 images, teasing the penultimate episode of the penultimate season of the wildly popular drama series. This episode is called “Beyond the Wall”, and for good reason. As seen in the trailer, we’ll follow the Suicide Squad of Jon Snow, Tormund, Gendry, The Hound, Jorah, and others as they venture beyond the Wall at Eastwatch to try and capture a White Walker, which they then hope will convince Cersei to lay down her arms and help defeat the greater enemy. So it’s not the best plan, but it will serve to give us some insane action sequences and likely one of the most intense episodes yet.

Indeed, Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys director Alan Taylor helms this episode, returning to the series for the first time since Season 2 after directing various episodes in the first and second seasons of Game of Thrones. He’s not coming back for a “talking in rooms” episode, but as evidenced by these photos, “Beyond the Wall” won’t be only focused on the action with the White Walkers. We’ve also got more tension between Arya and Sansa on deck, as well as another likely tense conversation between Tyrion and Dany (or maybe they’re planning some sort of dragon-riding rescue?).

It’ll be interesting to see how this action sequence is balanced with the rest of what’s happening in the episode, but the episode does clock in at a whopping 70 minutes. That’ll lead us into the Season 7 finale, which is a record 80 minutes long. And given Game of Thrones’ proclivity for saving its biggest twists and turns for the penultimate episode of the season, we’re likely in for some surprises this Sunday.

Check out the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 images below, and click on the various links to catch up with our most recent content.