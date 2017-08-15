‘Game of Thrones’ Guide, Week 5: Every Question We Have Before Episode 6

0

Like a cheap, drunken night at a Braavosi brothel, Game of Thrones usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every single Q HBO’s fantasy mega-hit needs to A.

After Gilly dropped the biggest bombshell in this show’s history to the attention of exactly zero people during “Eastwatch,” we look forward to the inevitable living dead massacre North of the Wall in Episode 6. So, next up: deaths, resurrections, ice dragons, and a possible bowl of Clegane.