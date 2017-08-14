‘Game of Thrones’: Trailer for Next Week’s Episode Teases the Blockbuster Event of the Summer

0

HBO has released the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6, and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for a trailer for a major blockbuster fantasy action movie. Indeed, as this trailer states, Winter is here, and next week’s episode (the second-to-last of this abbreviated season) looks to be a massive showdown between Jon Snow’s wily band of misfits and the Army of the Undead, lead by the Night King. Last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, titled “Eastwatch”, was very much a table-setting installment that paved the way for an action-packed episode such as this one, and given Game of Thrones’ proclivity for using its penultimate episodes to do the “big stuff” and the finales for the denouement, I’d say we’re in for a pretty intense time.

Indeed, we should’ve known something was up when we saw Alan Taylor was directing this episode. The Sopranos and Mad Men alum helmed a number of Season 1 and 2 episodes before moving on to direct films like Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys. He makes his triumphant Game of Thrones return for the first time since Season 2’s “Valar Morghulis”, and it appears he’s been enlisted to bring quite possibly the biggest battle sequence yet to the screen.

It’s also interesting to note that unlike “Blackwater”, this episode doesn’t appear to be entirely focused on the battle at hand. We still see that the animosity between Sansa and Arya (stirred up by Littlefinger) is brewing and will be dealt with within the episode, but that’s probably where the installment will begin before focusing full-time on this Eastwatch battle.

Check out the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 trailer below, click here to read Allison’s full recap, and click here for a refresher on who those White Walkers are, what they want, and how they plan on getting it. Stay tuned, folks. Winter is here.