‘Game of Thrones’: Isaac Hempstead Wright Reveals Pivotal Scene Cut from the Finale

As exciting as Game of Thrones‘ Season 7 finale was, there were a lot of questions about some of the scenes to the north, particularly, the truth behind the Sansa and Arya alliance that led to the downfall of Littlefinger. Was the rift between the sisters real, or was it all part of an elaborate ruse?

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran a.k.a. the Three-Eyed Raven, spoke to Variety about a scene that would have cleared some of that up but was cut from the finale. As Hempstead Wright explains:

We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, “I need your help,” or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, “Oh, s—.”

Many fans have been wondering why the Starks haven’t used Bran’s all-knowing weirwood power to help them make key decisions. Though he can’t see into the future, he knows everything that has ever happened, and also what is happening currently, which would definitely be useful. It makes sense that Sansa, who has become a very capable ruler and intelligent leader, would figure out that she needed to go to her brother to ask for help. One presumes also that Bran sorted things out with Arya, and told her what Sansa faced for all of these years as well. With that scene, the eventual reveal wouldn’t have been impacted negatively, and it would have made more sense.

Hempstead Wright also talked about how great (and bizarre) it was to work with Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner again after they had previously only shared one scene together in the entires series (!) Plus, he also hinted at how Sam will factor in to things at Winterfell — chiefly, as Bran’s translator of sorts, since he now lacks all emotion:

I think that would be a bit of a disappointing reveal for Bran to go, “Hi, Jon. You’re the heir to the Iron Throne and I’m back in Winterfell and I know everything.” I think it would be a bit better if Sam did it. Bran can do the finding out and Sam can do the talking.

He went on to say that he doesn’t think that reveal will change the dynamic among the Stark siblings — but it likely will have a major impact on Dany and Jon’s relationship.

As for the deleted scene, what do you think? Does it make sense to have cut it, or was it more important to keep it and create better narrative continuity?

