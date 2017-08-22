‘Game of Thrones’: Season 7 Finale Episode Title and Runtime Revealed

0

Last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, “Beyond the Wall”, will undoubtedly go down as one of its most controversial…until possibly the finale. The abbreviated seventh season of Game of Thrones will come to a close on Sunday, and HBO has confirmed that the episode will also be the longest in the show’s history. At 79 minutes, the Season 7 finale will beat out last year’s finale, “The Winds of Winter”, by 11 minutes.

HBO has also revealed the title for the season finale: “The Dragon and the Wolf.” Since we’re all tweaking on needing new Game of Thrones information, let’s speculate, shall we? The Dragon presumably refers to Daenerys and at first blush, the Wolf would seem to refer to Jon Snow. As we saw in the trailer for the finale, Daenerys and Jon will be going to King’s Landing to try and convince Cersei to agree to an armistice and fight alongside them against the White Walkers.

But if that’s the case, then why isn’t the title “The Dragon, the Wolf, and the Lion” or something that refers to the Lannisters? It’s possible that the title solely refers to Jon Snow, who we learned last year is the offspring of Rhaegar Targaryen (The Dragon) and Lyanna Stark (and the Wolf). Bran is the only person who really has this information, and since he’s off sitting by a tree and being weird, I don’t know if he’s going to flag down Jon and say, “Hey, you’re not a bastard, and you might have the most legitimate claim to the Iron Throne in all of Westeros.”

If the title does refer to Jon, it appears that showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are all in on supporting the show’s most boring character. Not all of that is the fault of actor Kit Harington, but rather a story that insists on telling us all about how great and noble Jon is, but every time he’s in a bind, someone else comes and bails him out. When he was surrounded by wildlings in “The Children”, Stannis Baratheon saved his ass. When he was surrouned by Ramsay Bolton’s forces in “The Battle of the Bastards”, Sansa and the Knights of the Vale saved his ass. And in last week episode, when he was surrounded by the Army of the Dead, Daenerys saved his ass before Benjen saved his ass. Jon may be brave, but he doesn’t ever seem to be particularly cunning, resourceful, or smart.

We’ll see if he has another lucky escape in him when “The Dragon and the Wolf” airs this Sunday on HBO at 9pm.

