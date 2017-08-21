‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Trailer Teases the Most Intense Conversation in the Show’s History

0

After last night’s divisive episode, HBO has released the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 trailer for this season’s finale. Indeed, “Beyond the Wall” was something of a “battle episode” involving the Night King and ice zombies galore, but various surprisingly conventional storytelling choices (and a few just ill-conceived) rubbed many fans the wrong way. Regardless, Episode 7 is what this season has been building towards, as we’ve seen various characters reunite after long absences or meet for the very first time. This finale is the meeting to end all meetings, bringing both Danerys’ and Cersei’s entire crews together as the culmination of Tyrion’s Operation Ice Zombie Drop plan involves bringing a living undead to Cersei to convince her the bigger battle is against the Night King and his army.

Will it work? I don’t see any reason why it won’t. Cersei is a perfectly reasonable human being capable of great compassion and empathy, so why wouldn’t she lay down her arms to fight an unseen menace instead of the Dragon Queen who directly threatens her throne?

In all seriousness, I’m incredibly curious to see where this finale leaves us. Season 7 has been one of ups and downs, but it’s all building to the show’s final six episodes, and there are only so many moves left. However this finale ends sets up the chess board for the last Game of Thrones season ever will be of the utmost importance. Are we barreling towards the inevitable? Are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss really planning that ending that we’ve all kind of expected from the very beginning? Or is there one final huge “Ned Stark gets his head chopped off”-like twist in store for us before the finale season begins? We’ll find out in one week.

Check out the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale trailer below.