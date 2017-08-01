‘Game of Thrones’ EPs Break Down the “Queen’s Justice” Twists and Turns in New Featurette

0

HBO has been a bit slower in unveiling its after-episode behind-the-scenes featurettes for Game of Thrones this season, but now we’re up to speed. A tradition for the network is that after each episode of some of their biggest shows, they unveil a brief behind-the-scenes featurette in which the writers and showrunners dissect that particular episode and potentially provide some clarity about the goings-on. The Game of Thrones Season 7 ones have been going up on HBO On Demand, but are just now hitting YouTube.

So we’ve now got three Game of Thrones featurettes to dig through, including one for the third episode of this penultimate season, “The Queen’s Justice.” In it, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss talk about the experience of writing and shooting that highly anticipated confrontation scene between Daenerys and Jon Snow, which sounds like it was just as exciting to watch on the soundstage as it was being shot. They also discuss the twists and turns involving Cersei throughout the episode, and why they decided to “cut to the chase” for the battle at Highgarden instead of actually showing Jamie fight through the Tyrells’ forces. Benioff and Weiss also dish on Olenna’s death scene, with Weiss going so far as to say it’s his favorite scene Diana Rigg performed on the show.

Check out the new Game of Thrones featurette below, along with the “Inside the Episode” featurettes for the first two episodes of the season as well. And if you missed any of our “Queen’s Justice” coverage check out our recap here, Matt’s editorial on Littlefinger’s ineffectiveness here, and our big preview piece for Episode 4 right here.