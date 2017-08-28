Thrones Talk: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Video Recap: “The Dragon and the Wolf”

0

On this episode of Collider’s Thrones Talk, host Ken Napzok and his roundtable of experts Rachel Cushing, John Rocha, and Dennis Tzeng discuss the many twists and turns in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones.

The meeting at King’s Landing in the Dragonpit

Face offs between Tyrion and Cersei, The Hound and the Mountain, Euron and Theon, Brienne and Jamie, Jon and Cersei

The Hound releases the White Walker and it almost attacks Cersei

Jon publicly bends the knee to Daenerys risking the agreed upon truce

Tyrion speaks with Cersei

Cersei agrees to the truce and promises to help

Jon and Dany share a moment of connection

Cersei turns on the alliance and loses Jamie

Winterfell with Sansa and Arya

Littlefinger looks to be tricking Sansa into turning on Arya

The result of Littlefinger’s games

Dragonstone- Military preparations

Jon and Dany agree to sail together

The Wall comes down

The Night King and his Ice Dragon

#FrostFire

Season 8 speculations

We also offer our overall thoughts on Season 7 and what we can expect for Season 8.

Although this is our last episode recap for Season 7, Thrones Talk is going to continue to deliver all new Game of Thrones content to keep you company while we wait for Season 8 to premiere.

With the perfect mix of avid and knowledgeable book readers like Ken Napzok and Rachel Cushing and avid watchers of the TV show in Dennis Tzeng and John Rocha, Thrones Talk will be covering Game of Thrones from every possible angle.

We’ll be exploring the various Game of Thrones characters we’ve lived with for the past seven seasons and their histories. We’ll be reviewing past seasons, talking about our favorite episodes and moments on the show, exploring some of the popular and hidden theories from the books and examining events from the books that may come in to play in Season 8. We’ll also be taking your Twitter questions and offering our insights and analysis on them.

So keep a warging eye out for Thrones Talk. We’ll be back real soon with new and exciting Game of Thrones content just for you!