‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Images Promise Fiery Dragons and Icy Stares

If the last batch of Game of Thrones Season 7 images had you breathlessly awaiting the return of the HBO series … prepare yourself! New images released today are only going to amp up the hype some more. Some of these shots reveal the massive dragons under Daeny’s command, like the one seen above, while others opt for a more intimate character focus on ground level. Added into the mix are behind-the-scenes shots from the production of the upcoming season, which add a fun wrinkle to the normally violent and tearjerking series.

Remember, we’re off-book here in Season 7, so there’s no telling just what plot surprises, betrayals, battles, and beasties viewers are in store for. But we’re also getting close to the end of it all, so we should expect to see at least some hints of the epic clash that is to come for control of the Seven Kingdoms and the fate of the Known World itself.

Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Conleth Hill, John Bradley, Hannah Murray, Kristofer Hivju, Gwendoline Christie, Rory McCann, Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Ellie Kendrick, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Aiden Gillen, Liam Cunningham, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Bella Ramsey, and, of course, Emilia Clarke will all return for the Season 7 premiere on HBO on Sunday, July 16th. Check out the new images below!

Check out the new Game of Thrones Season 7 images below (via EW)