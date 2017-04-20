First-Look ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Images Feature Some Familiar Faces

0

Though fans have had to wait a little longer than usual for Winter to come to HBO this year, Season 7 of Game of Thrones is almost upon us. To celebrate that fact, the premium network has hidden new images in a slowly melting chunk of ice revealed 15 new images featuring familiar faces fans love to love and love to hate. The Stark children are nearly all present and accounted for (minus one…) and what’s left of the Lannister brood is here as well. Supporting characters, who have moved from one royal family and sovereign nation to the next, are also featured here.

The shifting alliances of the feuding families over the course of the show’s earlier seasons may yet to be solidified; it’s impossible to tell from these images alone. But since a greater threat faces the Known World, one wonders just how long it will be before everyone puts their differences aside to work together … and just how long it’ll take after that to start stabbing each other in the back once more.

Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Conleth Hill, John Bradley, Hannah Murray, Kristofer Hivju, Gwendoline Christie, Rory McCann, Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Ellie Kendrick, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Aiden Gillen, Liam Cunningham, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Bella Ramsey, and, of course, Emilia Clarke will all return for the Season 7 premiere on HBO on Sunday, July 16th. Check out the new images below!

