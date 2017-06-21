New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Will Get Your Blood Pumping for Battle

0

On the first day of summer, Winter Is Here — at least, in the form of a new Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer. Narrated in part by the new Westerosi power couple (*platonic) of Littlefinger and Sansa (leading me to give this season the subheading “Nevertheless She Persisted: The Sansa Stark Story), the new trailer teases a lot of marshaling of armies and of battle. Even though the Lannisters have maintained control of the Iron Throne and King’s Landing, these are but petty considerations when one takes into account the Night’s King and the horror that is marching south from the Wall.

It’s hard to know where to even begin with this trailer — almost every major character gets a moment alongside dragons, flaming swords, White Walker ice zombies, and the warning that one should not just think about fighting battles locationally, but everywhere all the time in your mind. Check out the action-packed new trailer below:



Intense, right? I’m ready to go into battle. But on whose side? (Just kidding — I’m always on the Night’s King side).

The theme of the new trailer really seems to be about coming together to fight a bigger threat, whereas for six seasons we’ve been seeing the major houses of Westeros bicker and war among themselves for a throne that carries no real power when compared to the supernatural elements that few want to face. It’s kind a nihilistic viewpoint, really, but after six seasons of scattering the large cast to the winds and back, it will be nice to see them all marching towards one another for what is sure to be an epic end next year.

Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Conleth Hill, John Bradley, Hannah Murray, Kristofer Hivju, Gwendoline Christie, Rory McCann, Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Ellie Kendrick, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Aiden Gillen, Liam Cunningham, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Bella Ramsey, and, of course, Emilia Clarke will all return for the Season 7 premiere on HBO on Sunday, July 16th.

