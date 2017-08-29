Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Power Rankings: Who Should Rule Westeros?

by      August 29, 2017

0

game-of-thrones-season-7-power-ranking

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 follow!

Greetings, fair Westerosi citizens! It’s time to take a look at who holds the real power in this godforsaken land. It’s bizarre to think about how important lineage and the hierarchy of the Major Houses mattered in the early seasons of Game of Thrones, and how many of those houses have since been eradicated. Essentially only four remain — The Greyjoys, Targaryens, Starks, and Lannisters — and they end up roughly in the same power positions as they did last season.

So this year, in addition to ranking the houses in terms of their power, I’m also going to look at who might actually win this crazy game of thrones — and who should. Afterwards, you can vote for who you think should sit upon the Iron Throne, assuming it still stands at the end of the series.

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Game of Thrones’: Executive Producers on [SPOILER]’s Death in the Season Finale
Next Article
'Stranger Things’: 20 Strange Things We Learned from the Unofficial Guide Book
Tags

Now Trending

Television