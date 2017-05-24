‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Portends the Great War

0

No more dragging of feet for HBO’s Game of Thrones. As the new Season 7 trailer confirms, the Great War is here, and it’s going to take its toll on everyone across the Seven Kingdoms. The Lannisters might actually be taking the brunt of it since they’re beset on all sides by warring factions. However, when reading ever so slightly between the lines, you’ll find that a greater threat might just be imposing enough to force these families to overcome generations of bad blood.

But I wouldn’t hold your breath for that to happen right away. Daeny and her dragons lead the Dothraki horde into battle while Cersei’s undead protector, King’s Guard, and conscripted army prepare to defend King’s Landing. The other families–those who are still alive anyway–aren’t sitting idly by, but are readying themselves for the great war to come. This looks to be a thrilling season, so head to the comments to let us know what you’re excited to see!

Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Conleth Hill, John Bradley, Hannah Murray, Kristofer Hivju, Gwendoline Christie, Rory McCann, Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Ellie Kendrick, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Aiden Gillen, Liam Cunningham, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Bella Ramsey, and, of course, Emilia Clarke will all return for the Season 7 premiere on HBO on Sunday, July 16th.

Check out the new trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 below:

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres 7.16.17 on HBO.

And for more on Game of Thrones, be sure to check out our latest write-ups provided at the following links: