New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Teases Everything Coming Together

A new Game of Thrones trailer released today at San Diego Comic Con has brought the hype for the rest of this shortened season, expanding on scenes first teased in the “Stormborn” preview. And while I have enjoyed every season of Game of Thrones (even when things got shaky in the middle there), the reward of seeing so many of these disparate plot lines come together at the end of Season 6 and into Season 7 has been really fantastic to watch unfold.

Case in point: When Jon references Daenerys and her dragons, I mean, guys it has taken a lot to get here. For Jon to be in the position he’s in, for Dany to have finally hit the shores of Westeros with her armies, and for them to be aware of each other. It’s … a lot to take in. It also feels like, finally, everyone is operating with the same information. There are disagreements about which threats are the most pressing (Dany, the White Walkers, or others marching towards King’s Landing), but everything is starting to feel connected. Check out the new teaser below:

