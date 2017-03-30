New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Highlights the Power Players

0

HBO has released a new Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer. While we’re still a ways off from seeing any actual footage from the upcoming season, this is still a pretty good tease that highlights the major players in the upcoming season. No disrespect to folks like Arya or Brienne, but Jon Snow has an army, Daenerys has an army plus dragons, and Cersei controls King’s Landing after she bombed the hell out of all of her enemies. Of course, as this trailer reminds, the power of all three pales in comparison to the Night King, the leader of the zombie horde that can instantly resurrect anyone and turn them into a mindless, bloodthirsty ally.

It should be interesting to see how these characters—Jon, Daenerys, and Cersei—separated throughout the course of the series finally clash and the repercussions of their actions. Game of Thrones has reached its endgame, and while expectations are high, I trust that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be able to pull it off.

I’m also curious to see how HBO continues to promote the upcoming season. This is the first time new episodes will be airing during Comic-Con, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they give that audience a sneak peek at what’s to come. As for the current slew of marketing, I wonder if the other characters will get their due or if the focus will solely remain on those who have a serious shot at taking the Iron Throne (Cersei already has it, but she’s going to fight like hell to keep it, especially since all her children are now dead and she has nothing left to lose).

Check out the new Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer below. The new season premieres on July 16th. Also, let us be grateful that this new piece of marketing didn’t involve melting an ice cube.