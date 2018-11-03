Pop Culture Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Battle, ‘Gladiator 2′ In the Works, and More

0

Welcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Game of Thrones is going to end on a pants-shittingly large battle scene, Ridley Scott is working on a Gladiator sequel, Ewan McGregor has been cast as Birds of Prey‘s Black Mask, and James Cameron will be making Avatar films long after any of us are dead.