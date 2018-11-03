Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Pop Culture Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Battle, ‘Gladiator 2′ In the Works, and More

by      November 3, 2018

0

game-of-thrones-season-7-zombie-dragon-sliceWelcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Game of Thrones is going to end on a pants-shittingly large battle scene, Ridley Scott is working on a Gladiator sequel, Ewan McGregor has been cast as Birds of Prey‘s Black Mask, and James Cameron will be making Avatar films long after any of us are dead. 

Related Content
Previous Article
'Suspiria' Screenwriter David Kajganich & Jessica Harper on Making Sense of the…
Tags

Television

Close