‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Feels Like “Six Movies”, Says HBO CEO

We’re still months away from Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, but the Hype’s Watch is already on the look-out for any and all info on the HBO mega-hit’s return. The latest comes from HBO CEO Richard Plepler, who revealed to Variety after the 76th Golden Globe Awards that he’s seen rough cuts of all six upcoming episodes.

According to Plepler, each installment feels like its own movie.

“It’s a spectacle. [David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’…They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

A few things: 1) This would be a lot more notable if Plepler had been like “They’re shit. The episodes made me feel like shit,” and 2) Simply saying a TV show is “actually like a movie” usually means nothing. (See: Twin Peaks: The Return) But it’s interesting in relation to this season of Game of Thrones because there’s such a wide-range of possibilities as to what Plepler means. Most large-scale episodes of the series past season 5—like the bloody n’ muddy “Battle of the Bastards” or the Loot Train Attack from last season’s “The Spoils of War”, which I’m not convinced didn’t feature a real-life dragon—have certainly felt like blockbusters in terms of budget and production value. But there’s been a lot of speculation as to the runtime of the final season, seeing as how a six-episode order seems like a tall task compared to how many twisting plotlines the series needs to wrap up before the end.

Either way, last night also brought the first footage from season 8, in which Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) meet for the first time while Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) tries to figure out why this new hot couple is giving off such strong aunt and nephew vibes in the background. Check out the clip below: