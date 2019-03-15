HBO Confirms Elongated Runtimes for Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes

0

Sundays shall henceforth be known as “The Long Night,” at least for the last episodes of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. HBO has officially confirmed the estimated runtimes of the brief 6-episode season, which were previously reported by Winter Is Coming as being between 60 and 80 minutes. That didn’t seem like nearly enough time to wrap up this epic tale and get into all of the character nuance required. I mean sure, 6+ hours of spectacle sounded fun but … we need more!

I’m still surprised by the short episode length for the premiere, running at a cool 54 minutes, since the series’ premieres are usually when the show checks in with every living character. I wouldn’t mind seeing a change to that format, though, as it also leaves almost no time for actual meaningful dialogue, and is more of a reorientation to where everyone literally is on the map.

But as the official list from HBO reveals, once we take the turn into Episode 3, things are starting to get super-sized, with feature-length schedules. But the longest episode is not reserved for the finale, instead, it’s what could be a pivotal third episode clocking in at 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Check it out:

Season 8, Episode 1

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:54 Season 8, Episode 2

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:58 Season 8, Episode 3

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:22 Season 8, Episode 4

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:18 Season 8, Episode 5

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20 Season 8, Episode 6

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

