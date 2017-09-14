‘Game of Thrones’ Will Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings for the Series Finale

0

All hail The Morning Call, a region Pennsylvania newspaper, that got a major Game of Thrones scoop and didn’t seem to realize at first just how mega it was. HBO President Casey Bloys, a native of Bethelehem, PA, spoke to students, faculty and the public at Bethlehem’s Moravian College this week, and discussed the challenges of finding the right ending for a series as big as Game of Thrones. These kinds of finales run the gamut, as Bloys pointed out, from Six Feet Under (considered one of the all-time best) to controversial closures (or lack thereof) from The Sopranos and Seinfeld (and unintentionally divisive ones like Lost).

As Bloys pointed out, “Everybody has an opinion about how a show should end,” but with Game of Thrones there are a few extra layers to that. Book readers are wondering if these final episodes will reflect author George R. R. Martin‘s concept for how the story should end (since his book series is still being written). Plus, with all of issues with hacks that HBO has faced this year — as well as trying to keep its sets secure from photographers looking for scoops and spoilers — it becomes even more important to make sure that viewers get to experience the finale without knowing what will happen in it ahead of time. Bloys said,

“I know in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

Though HBO has not confirmed this as of yet, they also haven’t confirmed much about the series’ final season. We do know that it will be six episodes and that it will start filming in October, but there is some speculation that it could continue filming into late 2018. That could suggest a 2019 premiere for Season 8.

You can read more of Bloys’ comments at the source, linked above. But also let us know what you think about this news — do you think we’ll get to see those multiple endings eventually? Will it be like Clue? Should they just play them all back to back and let us decide which one we like the most (joking … kinda?) As a book reader, do you care about TV show spoilers?

