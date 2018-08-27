HBO Promo Reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Reunion & Meryl Streep in ‘Big Little Lies’

0

Though viewers were still reeling from that Sharp Objects finale (and the mid-credits scene), HBO saw fit to keep the wonder going with both a True Detective Season 3 trailer and a sizzle reel for its upcoming series, which included a glimpse at Game of Thrones Season 8 footage, as well as a short scene of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies Season 2. Mama Mia!

HBO has a slew of high-profile series coming up, including Camping, as well as the long-awaited return of Veep and a new season of Barry. But the heavy-hitters are certainly its dramas series. Based on what we’ve gleaned from various comments by HBO President Casey Bloys in the last year or so, True Detective is likely to hit in the early winter of 2019, followed by Big Little Lies in the late winter / early spring, and then Game of Thrones finishing things out in late spring. This could all be wrong, but the main thing is really that wow that is an exceptional line-up. (At least, I hope so. That True Detective trailer has Season 1 vibes, and is restoring my faith…)

The biggest reveal in the promo, though, is the aforementioned new Game of Thrones scene. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reunion between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), both looking a little worried since, y’know, the Wall came down at the end of Season 7. And the Night King has an ice dragon. Things are about as bad as they can get!

As for Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman has previously shared an image of Meryl Streep in the new season, as Streep will play Kidman’s character’s mother-in-law (who comes to make sure her grandsons are being well cared for after the death of her son, played by Alexander Skarsgard). But here we see her in action, giving a calm, judgmental look towards her Kidman and Reese Witherspoon:

She has not come to play, y’all.

Which of these new seasons are you most excited for? (I mean besides Game of Thrones …)