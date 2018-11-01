First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Image Has Daenerys and Jon Getting Cozy

0

One of George R. R. Martin‘s biggest accomplishments with Game of Thrones is a bizarre normalization of incest. What a thing. We all kinda laughed and were disgusted by Cersei and Jaime’s sexual relationship as not just siblings but twin siblings, one which produced a group of blonde, occasionally sadistic children. But when it comes to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, the story has really set them up as an OTP, destined to fall in love and unite the kingdom against the White Walkers. As many readers and watchers had guessed long ago, though, the two are actually pretty closely related, with Season 7 revealing that Daenerys is indeed Jon Snow’s aunt.

So to celebrate that family closeness, EW has provided us a cover shot of that looks like a nice picture of a woman and her nephew, until you realize that oh yeah they actually had sex on that boat … probably more than once. Yeah. Yikes.

We don’t know if Jon and Dany will continue their relationship once they find this out, but it wouldn’t be unusual in Martin’s world. Either way, it may not matter with the Night King already marching south …

Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told the publication that the final season “is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”

Kit Harington added, “It’s relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot. They want to get it right, they want to shoot everything every single way so they have options.” Emilia Clarke agreed, saying “[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper — every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of ‘this is it.’ Everything feels more intense.”

You can check out the image below of Clarke and Harington (and those fabulous winter coats) via EW’s Twitter account, as well as more of our recent Game of Thrones stories; the HBO series returns for its eighth and final season (of a mere six episodes, which will all run as mini-movies) in April of 2019.