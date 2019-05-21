The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 199 – ‘Game of Thrones’: The Final Season

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by TV editor Allison Keene to talk about the final season of Game of Thrones. We talk about the decision to wrap up the show in 13 episodes across two seasons, problems we had with the series finale, bright spots in the final season, the strong performances by the actors, the potential of the spinoffs, and much more. We then finish up with shows we’re currently enjoying.

