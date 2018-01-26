‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere Date Revealed by Maisie Williams

0

We may currently be in the long cold winter of the wait for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, but the thaw is now in sight. We previously knew that the hit series wouldn’t be returning for Season 8 shenanigans until 2019–and rumor has it the show may feature a surprising pregnancy?–but when exactly in 2019 it would be arriving was still a mystery. That mystery is one step closer to being solved thanks to an interview comment made by star Maisie Williams.

Here’s what Williams had to say in a chat with Metro news (via EW):

You’ve started filming the final season of Game Of Thrones. How long are you shooting for? We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.

So there you have it, April of 2019 is when we should expect Game of Thrones to return. But as for how Arya’s story is specifically going to end, anything could happen. Here’s what Williams would like to see:

I’ve always said I wanted her to find peace. The things that have been driving her through her story have been very bitter and twisted and aggressive. I would love for Arya to find her true self again and let go of this anger and revenge that’s accompanied her on this journey. I’d love for her to be happy.

Like any long-running show, the end will always be bittersweet for the cast and crew. Williams said as much in a few words:

It’s going to be really odd not seeing the cast regularly. We all get on so well and we are such a tight-knit group.

But she’ll also have many more roles ahead of her thanks in part to her time on Game of Thrones:

Yeah, there’s going to be far more time now to do all these other projects that in some ways I’ve missed out on — though I don’t think that has been a negative thing. But to have free time and choose what I want to do with my year is something I’m really looking forward to.

Don’t worry though. While you might have to wait a little more than a year to see Arya return to the small screen, Williams will be voicing a role in Aardman Animation’s Early Man in U.S. theaters on February 16th, followed by a live-action big-screen role in Josh Boone‘s superheroic horror/thriller, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.