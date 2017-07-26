The Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Scripts Have Already Been Written; Season 8 Premiere Date TBD

0

While we’re all wrapped up in the seventh and penultimate season of Game of Thrones, HBO is hard at work prepping the final season. In fact, the final six scripts have already been written. But when will we see them? That’s a little less certain.

Earlier this year, we learned that Benioff and Weiss are penning the scripts for the final four episodes with Dave Hill writing the season premiere and Bryan Cogman writing Episode 2. During HBO’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, network programming president Casey Bloys revealed that the final season of Game of Thrones has already been written and showrunner D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are in the process of storyboarding the episodes to determine how long the Season 8 shoot will need to be. “It’s a big season,” saidBloys. “They’re trying to get a sense of how long it’s going to take them to shoot this.”

That means Bloys doesn’t yet know if Game of Thrones will conclude in 2018 or if the final season will have to be pushed back to 2019. Season 7 was pushed back from the series traditional spring debut to a mid-summer premiere in order to accommodate filming. This season’s episodes are already running longer than usual and sound designer Paula Fairfield recently told fans at Con of Thrones that the final six could end up with feature-length runtimes, so if that proves to be true, that could also factor into the equation. Bloys said the episode length is also still TBD.

Bloys also addressed the four spinoff series HBO currently has in development, confirming that no characters from the current show would turn up on any of the spinoffs. Bloys also made it clear that the spinoffs are a secondary focus to the final season of the mothership and fans shouldn’t expect any of the potential follow-up series to air any sooner than a year out from the Game of Thrones finale.

“The number one priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones,” he said. “I don’t want any spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that,” Bloys explained. “That season will happen, my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don’t want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing, and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after it. I think it’s best to separate it, and that’s what we’ll do.”