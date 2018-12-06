‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Teaser Sees Ice Meeting Fire

0

HBO hasn’t made us literally watch a block of ice melt this year for a Game of Thrones Season 8 reveal, but it’s already feeling like we’ll be in that troll territory in no time. The network released a new teaser trailer today for the show’s final season, one that doesn’t contain any new footage, but just plays on the title of George R. R. Martin‘s novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, on which of course the show is based.

Season 7 ended (spoiler ahead!) with the Night King getting control of one of Daenerys’ dragons by dragging its corpse out of the ice and resurrecting it for his own uses, which included burning down The Wall and its protective magic with ice-fire. This is why being Team Night King is a pretty safe place to be.

It’s not safe, however, to be literally anywhere in Westeros, as the Night King and his army of White Walkers are now moving south towards Winterfell, and who knows where else, bringing Winter with them. There are still two fire dragons to one ice dragon at this point though, so that inevitable clash is sure to happen, possibly in favor of the fire. But the story of Game of Thrones has always been about fire and ice, be it White Walkers and Targaryens, or aunts and nephews who may unite the kingdom by being in accidentally incestuous relationships. If it’s not too late.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in April of 2019:

