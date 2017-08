0

Another season of Game of Thrones has come and gone, and in its wake, we’re left with a hole in The Wall, an impending Great War between the living and the dead, and a coupling between Dragon and Wolf as simmering hot as it is deeply uncomfortable. Even though we likely won’t see the series’ six-episode final season until 2019 and/or until never because the world blew itself up, we have some questions in the meantime: