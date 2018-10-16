Peter Dinklage on Wrapping ‘Game of Thrones’ and Tyrion’s Final Arc

0

There’s not much that the Game of Thrones cast can say about the show’s final season, and honestly, we wouldn’t want it any other way. But they are at liberty to share some of their experiences with the filming itself, especially given that this epic has now all come to a close. Peter Dinklage told Vulture recently that as far as Tyrion’s ending, “I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.”

The death comment is probably a joke — I mean, it’s Game of Thrones so does Tyrion die? Does everyone die? Probably to both, and yet, it doesn’t matter. It’s about the journey to get there. As far as that goes, Tyrion has had one of the most interesting paths. From being the son (however reviled) of the richest family in Westeros to being Hand of the King, marrying a prostitute and killing his own father, and ultimately going across the Narrow Sea and allying himself with Daenerys … it’s been quite a ride (and that’s only some of it, of course). When it comes to Tyrion, Dinklage said:

“[Tyrion] certainly developed a deeper sense of responsibility over the course of the show. He was a pretty irresponsible character to begin with. He used his position as the outcast of his family like an adolescent would. He pushed it in their [the Lannisters’] faces. The beauty of Tyrion is that he grew out of that mode in a couple of seasons and developed a strong sense of responsibility. Not morality, because he always had that, but what to do with his intelligence.”

But no matter what Tyrion’s fate happens to be, Dinklage had some lovely words about his last day on set playing him:

“It’s always anticlimactic for the character’s last day. Nothing is shot chronologically, so you don’t get some big mountaintop scene or anything. It’s just, ‘That’s a wrap on Peter Dinklage.’ But as anticlimactic as it was, my last day was also beautifully bittersweet. A lot of people whom I love were on set that day. Even if they weren’t working, they came to set, which was beautiful. I tried to do the same thing when other actors were wrapping out. If it was their day, you would go to set to say good-bye. It was really hard. I won’t say their name or their character’s name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck. This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they’re done. It’s like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood. I know Game of Thrones is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life.”

There are many possibilities for who the child is he’s referencing — it could be any of the actors playing the Starks, just to start. But yeah, I think regardless it’s safe to say that these final Game of Thrones episodes will be emotional.

