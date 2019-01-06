HBO Teaser Offers First Look at Footage from ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season, ‘Watchmen’ Series

0

In the midst of the Golden Globe awards, HBO dropped a teaser touting its original content coming in 2019, which also happened to reveal the first footage from Game of Thrones Season 8, as well as the highly anticipated Watchmen TV series adaptation from showrunner Damon Lindelof.

The Thrones footage is merely a brief scene, but a crucial one as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clark) arrive in Winterfell and greet Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Sansa’s reaction is intriguing to say the least.

As for Watchmen, Lindelof has said previously that this adaptation is more of a “remix” of Alan Moore groundbreaking graphic novel than a straight adaptation, and indeed this brief footage previews a very different world.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for Watchmen, but Game of Thrones’ final season is due to debut in April. The season consists of just six episodes, but we can safely assume a number of them will run longer than one hour. And with that monumental series airing so soon (relatively), I’m sure we’re pretty darn close to an actual trailer with actual footage. Although we’ve made it this far, do we really want to see very much before embarking on this journey?

Other shows teased in the promo include True Detective Season 3, which premieres on January 13th (read Allison’s positive review here), as well as Big Little Lies Season 2 starring Meryl Streep and the limited series Chernobyl.

Check out the HBO teaser below followed by some screengrabs, and let the excitement for HBO’s 2019 offerings begin. See, not everything is on Netflix.