Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Game of Thrones’ Sequels Are Off the Table, Says HBO President Casey Bloys

by      May 21, 2019

0

Listen, at this point it’s just beating a dead dragon to point out that Game of Thrones season 8 was “divisive”, or “controversial”, or a “hot burning garbage fire” or any accurate thing like that. But it is fair to say that the series finale, “The Iron Throne”, left a surprising amount of questions open-ended for an episode designed to bring the epic saga to a close. Where exactly is Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) headed as she sails west of Westeros? In what world is Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) fit to serve as king, much less Bronn (Jerome Flynn) as Master of Coin? Was there a cheeky reason for Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) line, “Ask me again in 10 years”?

According to HBO programming President Casey Bloys, we’ll get the answers to those questions…never. In a straight-up hilariously tight-lipped interview with THR, Bloys ruled out the idea of a Game of Thrones sequel or spin-off with anyone from the main cast:

Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and re-do the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.

Sorry, anyone who realized Drogon was headed toward Essos, a place filled with Red Priestesses who can occasionally bring the dead back to life. But don’t completely despair: Bloys once again confirmed that there are three Game of Thrones prequels currently in development, with a pilot for the Naomi Watts-starring series shooting this June.

For more on Game of Thrones‘ final season, check out the links below:

Related Content
Previous Article
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Lands 'Game of Thrones' Writer Bryan…
Next Article
How to Plan Your Dream 'How to Train Your Dragon' Viking Vacation…
Tags

Television

Close