‘Game of Thrones’ Sequels Are Off the Table, Says HBO President Casey Bloys

Listen, at this point it’s just beating a dead dragon to point out that Game of Thrones season 8 was “divisive”, or “controversial”, or a “hot burning garbage fire” or any accurate thing like that. But it is fair to say that the series finale, “The Iron Throne”, left a surprising amount of questions open-ended for an episode designed to bring the epic saga to a close. Where exactly is Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) headed as she sails west of Westeros? In what world is Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) fit to serve as king, much less Bronn (Jerome Flynn) as Master of Coin? Was there a cheeky reason for Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) line, “Ask me again in 10 years”?

According to HBO programming President Casey Bloys, we’ll get the answers to those questions…never. In a straight-up hilariously tight-lipped interview with THR, Bloys ruled out the idea of a Game of Thrones sequel or spin-off with anyone from the main cast:

Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and re-do the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.

Sorry, anyone who realized Drogon was headed toward Essos, a place filled with Red Priestesses who can occasionally bring the dead back to life. But don’t completely despair: Bloys once again confirmed that there are three Game of Thrones prequels currently in development, with a pilot for the Naomi Watts-starring series shooting this June.

