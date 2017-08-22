Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Watch Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Do Ned Stark Impressions on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

by      August 22, 2017

0

maisie-williams-sophie-turner-carpool-karaoke

Some Game of Thrones spoilers follow.

While Game of Thrones may be pulling out all the stops in Season 7 to bring fans the spectacular scenes they’ve been waiting for, some of the character interactions have been less than satisfactory so far. The long-awaited reunion between Stark Sisters Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) has been less than happy and far from sisterly. (Emma Fraser put it better than I could in her excellent write-up on the dysfunctional sibling rivalry here.)

However, outside of the HBO show, Turner and Williams might as well be sisters for real. Their latest on-screen collaboration comes courtesy of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. This particular episode was filmed back in March during the SXSW festival but it airs tonight at 9pm ET. And it’s bound to be a delight, if this new clip is any indication.

Check out the Stark Sisters’ Carpool Karaoke session below (via EW):

The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s star-studded musical segment inspired Carpool Karaoke: The Series which puts celebrities behind the wheel and riding shotgun while being as entertaining as humanly possible. The series also features LeBron James, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. Episodes debut twice weekly, and fans can stream the official “Carpool Karaoke” playlist from Apple Music here.

For more on Game of Thrones, however, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups below:

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Defenders' Video Recaps: Episodes 1-8 – The Heroes Answer the Call
Next Article
Watch: Super NES Classic Edition Ad Goes 90s, Reveals Rewind Feature
Tags

Now Trending

Television