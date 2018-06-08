HBO Orders First ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff to Pilot: A Prequel from Jane Goldman

0

HBO has given its first pilot order to one of the several Game of Thrones spinoffs in development. Last year, with the final season of Game of Thrones looming, HBO revealed that it had tasked several writers with developing potential Game of Thrones spinoff series that could fill the void left by the pay cable network’s biggest show ever. One of those was spearheaded by Jane Goldman, the writer and producer behind films like X-Men: First Class and Stardust, and that’s the one getting the pilot order here.

The logline for the untitled Game of Thrones prequel is as follows:

“The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

This new show will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, so don’t expect many (if any) actors or characters from that series to pop up.

Goldman and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin wrote the story for the pilot, and Goldman wrote the teleplay. She will executive produce and serve as showrunner on the series, which boasts Martin as executive producer alongside Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones) and Daniel Zelman (Bloodline). HBO continues to develop other Game of Thrones spinoffs with writers Carly Wray (Mad Men, Westworld), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River), and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) but there’s no guarantee we’ll see all of them go to pilot. Indeed, HBO’s president wouldn’t even guarantee any of them would go to series, but it’d be mighty shocking if this Goldman pilot doesn’t get picked up.

So if the pilot now has an order, it’s conceivable that this Game of Thrones prequel series could be ready to air in 2020, as HBO’s president previously said a spinoff wouldn’t be on HBO’s airwaves until at least a year after the Thrones series finale in order to give the show a proper sendoff.

This is one of two high-profile pilots in development at HBO, as Damon Lindelof is currently in production on the pilot for his Watchmen series that may or may not get picked up. Clearly HBO is planning for a Thrones-less future, and so far they’ve got some mighty exciting stuff in the works.