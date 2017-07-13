The ‘Game of Thrones’ Theories You Should Know Before Season 7

0

Fair warning: This post has spoilers through A Dance with Dragons and Game of Thrones Season 6.

Fan theories, amiright? What a bunch of bull. Except… not so much these days. If Westworld proved one thing for certain, it’s that the combined power nerd power of the internet can crack any case. (Just imagine what could be accomplished if we put that power to actual good use, but I digress…) And unlike the brand-new Westworld, fans have been theorizing about Game of Thrones for decades now, and not just with the on-screen text, but a whole series of books behind them chock full of prophecies, dreams, visions, rumors, and inner-monologues to pull from. Now, we all know that the series has long-passed the books at this point, but we also know that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working, at least in broad strokes, from author George R. R. Martin’s endgame playbook. Point being, while the show and books will never fully line up, the mythology of the novels is absolutely fair game to pull theories from.

And it’s not like the theorists haven’t gotten quite a few: Jon Snow? Not Dead. The Hound? Not dead. R + L = J? Yeah, you bet it does. (O.K., technically the show hasn’t confirmed the R part of that equation yet, but come on.) Martin has laid down plenty of clues for fans, and he’s left us a whole lot of time to digest them. Of course, that’s not to say we see it all coming. Martin is also the guy who brought us “Hold the Door” and anybody who says they saw that coming is either a liar or that one guy on Reddit.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of the theories that are most likely to come true before Game of Thrones comes to a close. Be aware, these are book-informed theories, which means there are book spoilers obviously, but also a lot more clues and details than what you’ve got to work from if you just watch the show. Since the show has moved off of the books they are not spoilers exactly, but if last season is any indication, at least some of these book-based theories are going to come true. So if you want to go in completely blind, turn away now (and stop reading theories posts, man.)