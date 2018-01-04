‘Game Over, Man!’ Trailer Reveals New Netflix Movie Starring the ‘Workaholics’ Dudes

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the new original film Game Over, Man!, which is an action-comedy from the creators of Workaholics. Kyle Newacheck (Workaholics) directs from a screenplay by Anders Holm, who co-stars alongside Adam Devine and Blake Anderson as three waiters who spring into action when the building they work in gets taken hostage. But as revealed in this trailer, they’re mostly spurred to act because the terrorists have pop star Shaggy as one of their hostages.

This actually looks really funny, and the movie wears its Die Hard influence on its sleeve. While that action classic is certainly prevalent here, there’s also a bit of a 21 Jump Street vibe as the comedy—and a little bit of heart—is born out of the friendship between these three friends.

Netflix is ramping up production of original films, releasing its first “blockbuster” last month in the form of Bright. That fantasy actioner was apparently popular enough to warrant a sequel, and the streaming service is in the Oscar race with Mudbound. Game Over, Man! feels like the perfect kind of hangout movie that folks would want to fire up from the comfort of their own home, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one’s received.

Watch the first Game Over, Man! trailer below. The film also stars Aya Cash, Neal McDonough, and Cloris Leachman and premieres on Netflix on March 23rd.