Gary Dauberman on ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ and ‘IT: Chapter 2’

Gary Dauberman may be making his directorial debut with Annabelle Come Home, but he’s no stranger to the Conjuring franchise. The New Line regular came on board the growing ghoulish universe early, penning the script for 2014 spinoff Annabelle, returning for the prequel Annabelle: Creation, and the Conjuring 2 spinoff The Nun. With Annabelle comes home, Dauberman takes it full circle, bringing us back to the Warren family just after the events of The Conjuring when Annabelle sets her sights on their daughter Judy (McKenna Grace) once again.

With the film now in theaters, I recently sat down for a quick chat with Dauberman about making the film and making sure he didn’t create any contradictions in the cannon. We discuss how writing Annabelle’s story out of order impacted the script for Annabelle Comes Home, why they decided to set the third film in the Warren artifact room, the exact timeline of when the film takes place compared to The Conjuring, and what he was most excited to get back to when writing the script for IT: Chapter 2. You can watch the full interview in the video above and below, you’ll find an index of the topics we discussed followed by the official synopsis for the film.

How did writing Annabelle’s story out of order impact the script for Annabelle Comes Home?

How did they decide to set the events of the film within in the Warren artifact room?

Dauberman breaks down the timeline of when Annabelle Comes Home is set in the Conjuring-verse.

What was he most excited about returning to write IT: Chapter 2?

Here’s the official synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

