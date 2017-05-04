Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: ‘Gears of War’ Film Hires New Screenwriter

by      May 4, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday May 4th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Get Out director Jordan Peele locks in next film
  • Jeremy Renner to star as Doc Holiday in new movie
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter
gears-of-war

Image via Microsoft

Related Content
Previous Article
Best Netflix and Chill Movies | May 2017
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News