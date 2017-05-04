Movie Talk: ‘Gears of War’ Film Hires New Screenwriter

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday May 4th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Gears of War movie moving forward at Universal with Avatar sequels writer

Melissa McCarthy to star in R-rated puppet movie The Happytime Murders

Get Out director Jordan Peele locks in next film

First look at Murder on the Orient Express remake

Jeremy Renner to star as Doc Holiday in new movie

Extended Wonder Woman TV spot released

Mail Bag