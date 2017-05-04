Movie Talk: ‘Gears of War’ Film Hires New Screenwriter

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday May 4th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Gears of War movie moving forward at Universal with Avatar sequels writer
- Melissa McCarthy to star in R-rated puppet movie The Happytime Murders
- Get Out director Jordan Peele locks in next film
- First look at Murder on the Orient Express remake
- Jeremy Renner to star as Doc Holiday in new movie
- Extended Wonder Woman TV spot released
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter