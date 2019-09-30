Exclusive ‘Gemini Man’ Clip Sees Will Smith in a Brutal Underground Fight with His Clone

0

With the action-thriller Gemini Man, Oscar-winner Ang Lee and the folks at Weta Digital are not only playing around with the eye-popping 120-frames-per-second cinematography, but they also built an entirely digital character to portray Junior (Will Smith), the clone tracking down over-the-hill marksman Henry Brogan (also Will Smith). The first trailers offered a glimpse of what all this new tech looks like, but Collider is happy to premiere this exclusive clip that shows Junior in all his bone-crushing glory.

The clip sees Brogan and Junior locked in a life-or-death struggle all over the catacombs beneath Budapest. It is one heck of a thing to see Will Smith tangoing with himself circa The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but I also appreciate how Lee keeps things unique through means other than the latest film-tech, like lighting the fight by the glow of agent Danny Zakarweski’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) gun.

Check out the clip below. Gemini Man—which also stars Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, and Douglas Hodge—hits theaters on October 11th, and will also be available in 3D+, which is an evolutionary digital format with a frame rate of 60 frames per second—more than double the traditional movie frame rate—giving audiences an amplified, fully-immersive 3D experience derived from the 120 frames per second master. Lee directs from a script credited to David Benioff, Billy Ray, and Darren Lemke.

Here is the official synopsis for Gemini Man: