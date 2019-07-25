New ‘Gemini Man’ Trailer Sees Will Smith Throwing a Motorcycle at Himself

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Gemini Man, the sci-fi thriller directed by Ang Lee that sees Will Smith as a retired assassin being hunted by a 23-year-old clone of himself. Smith plays both parts, and as you can see the film doesn’t shy away from the actor going head-to-head with his own doppelganger, whether that means grenade tossing, brawling in a catacomb, or nonchalantly throwing a motorcycle at each other.

Earlier this week, I got to see a few finished scenes from the film, and while I can’t say exactly what they entail I can confirm a few positive things. Besides a couple of super-quick moments that cross over into uncanny territory, Lee and the folks over at WETA Digita have really created something extraordinary with the younger Will Smith character, a completely digital creation that Lee insisted we know is not just the “de-aging” technique we’ve seen in several Marvel movies. Lee hasn’t really dipped his hand totally into action since 2003’s Hulk, but the fight choreography here is frenetic and impressive, especially when you consider one half of the tussle doesn’t technically exist. And Smith puts in a great performance—a reminder for anyone who forgot he is an Oscar-nominee after a few years and one horrifically blue face—with a clear separation in emotions between the older character and his younger clone.

Check out the trailer below. Gemini Man—which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong—hits theaters on October 4.

Here is the official synopsis for Gemini Man: