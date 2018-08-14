Gemma Chan Talks ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, Why Representation Matters, and Plays “Ice Breakers”

0

-

With director Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians opening this week in theaters, I recently sat down with Gemma Chan for an exclusive video interview. If you’re not familiar with the movie, it’s based on the worldwide bestselling book by Kevin Kwan and stars Constance Wu as a New Yorker who accompanies her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to Singapore to attend a wedding. But her first visit to Asia is soon thrown for a loop when she learns that Nick actually hails from an incredibly wealthy family. The film also features an international cast of stars that includes Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Remi Hii, and Nico Santos.

During the interview, Gemma Chan talked about what it means for her to be part of the film, what it was like collaborating with Jon M. Chu, shares some memorable moments from filming which includes a roving gangs of monkeys stealing from the cast, why representation matters, the way she likes to work on set, and so much more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, she played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Check out what Gemma Chan had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Gemma Chan:

What does it feel like for her to be part of Crazy Rich Asians?

Memorable moments from filming. Shares a great story about roving gangs of monkeys stealing from the cast.

What was it like working with Jon M. Chu on set?

Did she take home any of the clothes she wore in the film?

How the earnings she wore in the film were real.

When did she realize she wanted to be an actor?

Why representation matters and these film matter to so many people.

How does she like to work on set?

Is she good with last minute rewrites? How was it on Crazy Rich Asians?

What TV show would she love to guest star on?

Does she have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared her as a kid?

Does she collect anything?

Does she own any movie or TV show props?

What TV show has she watched all the way through more than once?

What’s the background photo on her phone?

What movie has she watched more than ten times?

What’s the most she’s spent on sneakers or shoes?

Here’s the Crazy Rich Asians official synopsis: