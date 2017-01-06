Movie Talk: ‘Episode IX’ Update on General Leia’s Role; ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Synopsis Revealed

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 6th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- General Leia was to have even larger role in Episode IX; petition started to induct Princess Leia as official Disney Princess
- Thor: Ragnarok synopsis revealed
- Black Panther adds People vs OJ Simpson’s Sterling K. Brown
- James McAvoy rumored to reprise his Professor X role in X-Men: The New Mutants
- Cult of Chucky teaser announces start of production
- New images and details for Cars 3
- Box Office Predictions
- Mail Bag