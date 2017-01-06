More Collider
Movie Talk: ‘Episode IX’ Update on General Leia’s Role; ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Synopsis Revealed

by      3 hours ago

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 6th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • General Leia was to have even larger role in Episode IX; petition started to induct Princess Leia as official Disney Princess
  • New images and details for Cars 3
  • Box Office Predictions
  • Mail Bag
