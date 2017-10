0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday October 2nd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Dennis Tzeng and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

Geoff Johns insists the DCEU films are connected

Men in Black spin-off won’t feature Will Smith

Box Office Report

Avatar sequels reveal first look at the young cast

Creep 2 trailer released

Mail Bag

Live Twitter Questions